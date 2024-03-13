Air passengers to pay $20 on all round-trip tickets at KIA

Inside Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport

From 1 May 2024, air passengers will be required to pay $20 for baggage belt overhauling and other maintenance issues at the Kotoka International Airport.

A letter from the management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) addressed to the Chairperson of the Airport Operators Committee of the Kotoka International Airport said the fee would apply to all round-trip air tickets.



The communique, dated 11 March 2024 and was signed by Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, MD, Ghana Airports Company Limited,



"Further to discussions with the executives of the Airport Operators Committee regarding our baggage belt overhauling and maintenance issues, the Board of Directors of Ghana Airports Company Limited, in consultation with the Ministry of Transport, is instituting maintenance charge of $20 on all round-trip airline tickets ($10 to be charged [each] way".



"This fee will be effective May 1, 2024," the letter indicated.

It added: "Thank you for your partnership and cooperation in our shared vision of excellence operations and passenger experience."



See the post below:



