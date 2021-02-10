Airlines that flout coronavirus protocols to be fined US$3,500 – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is minister-designate for Information

Airlines that allow passengers who have not complied with the COVID-19 travel protocols will be fined up to US$3,500 per passenger.

Information minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said this at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, February 9.



The decision forms part of measures to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, by airlines as the cases of new variant increase in other countries.



Ghana recorded its first case of the new coronavirus variant from the UK in December 2020 and the South African variant in January 2021.



As of February 5, 2021, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) had recorded total cases of 1,158 cases with non Ghanaians forming 59% of the total cases.

Airlines that board passengers without PCR results, or who transport and disembark passengers without PCR results, will be charged US$3,500 per passenger, he emphasized.



He adds that the KIA has revised its charges on coronavirus test to reflect the ECOWAS decision for US$50.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the revised charges of $50 for ECOWAS nationals for Coronavirus testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has started.