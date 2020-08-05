Business News

AirtelTigo unveils exciting offer with free morning calls for six months

In light of the existing global pandemic, telecommunications operator AirtelTigo has once again unveiled a new product as part of its efforts to improve customer satisfaction.

The ‘Free Morning Offer,’ which according to the company is the very first of its kind, will give both new and existing customers free Airtel to Airtel calls from 5 am to 10 am for a duration of six months.



Speaking at a brief ceremony to unveil the product, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Chief Marketing Officer, Atul Narain Singh expressed optimism about the performance of the product in the future.



He said, “today we’re doing something which is even more powerful…unthinkable and never seen before not only in Ghana. I’m happy to say that this product that we’re going to unveil today is not available anywhere, it has never been done anywhere and I’m sure for a long time it will not happen in the entire Africa.”



In addition to the free calls, new customers will also enjoy free AirtelTigo Money transfers on the network for six months.

Detailing the content of the Free Morning Offer, Abubakari Halidu, Chief Sales Officer, announced that customers are viable to activate and access the offer by dialing *110#, and selecting option 2 to purchase the offer using AirtelTigo Money account for GHC2.



“All a customer has to do is to buy a new AirtelTigo SIM, register for an AirtelTigo Money account, so an AirtelTigo Money transaction and lo and behold, get six months of Free AirtelTigo calls from 5am to 10am.”





