Akufo-Addo appoints Abena Osei-Asare as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Deputy Minister for Finance, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Atiwa East constituency, Abena Osei-Asare, as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

According to a myjoyonline report, Mrs. Osei-Asare succeeds Mohammed Amin Adam, who was named the Finance Minister in an official capacity when Ken Ofori-Atta left the position on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, having held it for seven years and two months.



In addition, Dr. Alexander Ampaabeng, the NPP's 2024 parliamentary candidate for the Western North Region's Juaboso constituency, has been named Deputy Minister of Finance.



He assumes the role after Abena Osei-Asare's promotion from deputy minister to minister of state.



