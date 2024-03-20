Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe as new TOR Managing Director

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe as the new Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

This development comes after Jerry Kofi Hinson tendered his resignation as Managing Director of TOR in August 2023, while the Board Chairman, David Amoako, also resigned in February this year.



In a letter dated March 18, 2024, signed by the Executive Secretary to the President and addressed to the Energy Minister [Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh] President Akufo-Addo also reconstituted TOR’s board by nominating Leon Kendon Appenteng as the new Chairman.



Some ten new appointments were made to form the reconstituted Tema Oil Refinery Board.



“In view of the reconstitution of the board of the Tema Oil Refinery Company Limited (the Company), the President has nominated the following Leon Kendon Appenteng; Kofi Macumbi Tagoe; Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko; Edith Sapara-Grant; Nana Akua Bakoma Prempeh; Lorraine Crabbe Ababio; Joseph Mensah Browne; Alfred George Thompson; Paul Kwaku Kyei Ofori; Kwame Baffoe and Herbert Ato Morrison.”



President Akufo-Addo, however, instructed the Energy Minister to take immediate steps towards regularizing nominations in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992).





MA



