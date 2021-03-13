Akufo-Addo's govt will end culture of unfinished projects - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has stated that the Akufo-Addo led government will end the culture of unfinished projects in the country.

This comes on the back of complaints by Ghanaians on successive governments abandoning governmental projects when they assume office.



The minister while presenting the 2021 Budget statement in Accra noted that the next years of the Akufo-Addo government will end the behaviour project abandonment in the country.



“Mr Speaker, Government has, therefore, decided to chart a new direction from 2021. A major concern of all Ghanaians across the political divide is the usually wasteful spectra of uncompleted public projects scattered across the country.

"This must stop. Governments owe the people a duty to use limited public funds responsibly. Our goal is to bring to an end the culture of unfinished projects. The main focus of the Government for this year is the fulfilment of existing commitment and the completion of existing projects,” he said.



Watch the video below;



