Akufo-Addo to introduce Minister for Public Entreprises

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intends to appoint Minister for Public Entreprises to support government reposition state-owned enterprises as effective instruments of economic transformation and development.

This information was contained in a Jubilee House release signed by the acting director of communications, Eugene Arhin.



According to the statement, the said minister will operate directly under the ambit of the presidency and not from a ministry.



The President is expected to on Thursday, January 21, 2020, submit to parliament the proposed list ministers for his new government.



The statement also confirmed widespread rumours that there will be a major downsizing of the government's machinery.

It also affirmed that the number of ministers in the new administration will not exceed 85.



Seven ministries have been abolished in Akufo-Addo’s second term of governance.



They are the Ministries of Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives.



The Office of the Senior Minister which was previously occupied by Yaw Osafo-Maafo has also been abolished.