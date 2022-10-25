1
Menu
Business

Akufo-Addo to meet transport unions over plans to adjust fares

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo New 1 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo will today, October 25, 2022, meet the leadership of the transport unions over plans to adjust transport fares.

The Unions are looking at between a 30 and 40 percent increase which they say has been necessitated by the soaring prices of petroleum products at the fuel pumps.

The Unions have been in a series of meetings with the Transport Ministry since last week over the fare adjustment.

Though there has not been any concrete decision yet, some other Unions, like VIP, have already adjusted their prices.

Speaking on News and Current Affairs Programme “Behind the News”, General Secretary of the Roads Transport Coordinating Council, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, said the meeting with the president would decide on the percentage of the fares.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, Mark Agboado, says they are not ready to back down on the 30 percent increase.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro