Akufo-Addo to meet transport unions over plans to adjust fares

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo will today, October 25, 2022, meet the leadership of the transport unions over plans to adjust transport fares.

The Unions are looking at between a 30 and 40 percent increase which they say has been necessitated by the soaring prices of petroleum products at the fuel pumps.



The Unions have been in a series of meetings with the Transport Ministry since last week over the fare adjustment.



Though there has not been any concrete decision yet, some other Unions, like VIP, have already adjusted their prices.

Speaking on News and Current Affairs Programme “Behind the News”, General Secretary of the Roads Transport Coordinating Council, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, said the meeting with the president would decide on the percentage of the fares.



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, Mark Agboado, says they are not ready to back down on the 30 percent increase.