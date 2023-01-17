Alan Kyerematen ends tenure as Trade Minister, Abu Jinapor takes over as caretaker minister

Outging Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen handing over to Samuel Abu Jinapor

The outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has handed over his responsibility to the caretaker minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The development comes after Alan Kyerematen resigned from the position on January 5, 2023, to allow him to contest in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections.



In the wake of this, President Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation and directed Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to act as caretaker minister until a substantive appointment is made for the Ministry.



At a brief handing-over ceremony at the Ministry of Trade and Industry on January 16, 2023, Alan Kyerematen took the caretaker minister through the operations of the Ministry and presented his handing-over notes.



"I had a successful handing over to the caretaker Minister, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, @SamuelAJinapor who has been tasked by His Excellency the President to assume responsibility for the Ministry of Trade and Industry pending the appointment of a substantive replacement," Alan Kyerematen wrote on Twitter.



“I pledged my commitment to work with all stakeholders and partners to steer the affairs of this Ministry until a substantive Minister is appointed,” Samuel Abu Jinapor also wrote in his response via Twitter after the ceremony.



Prior to this development, President Akufo-Addo directed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to act as caretaker minister of Trade and Industry.

This was subsequently changed on January 13, 2023, after a statement from the Presidency directed Samuel Abu Jinapor to rather take over the ministry as caretaker until a substantive appointment is made.





Following my appointment by President Akufo-Addo as the caretaker Minister for Trade and Industry, I met with the former Minister, Hon. Alan Kyeremateng, to receive briefing and handing over notes from him.



— Samuel A. Jinapor (@SamuelAJinapor) January 16, 2023

