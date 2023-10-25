All shops to be closed on Saturday only - GUTA to members

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has noted that the closure of shops ahead of the preparation of the final funeral rites of the late queen, Naa Dedei Omaedru III has been revised to only Saturday, October 28, 2023.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, said the decision of the traditional leaders to reduce the closure period from three days to one day demonstrates the commitment of the chiefs to balancing cultural traditions with the economic needs of the community.



He therefore urged all traders within the Accra environs to fully comply with the revised closure period of one day - Saturday, October 28, 2023.



“Per the communique issued by Nii Adote Otintor II, Sempe Mantse/ Chairman of Central Funeral Planning Committee, traders within Accra Environs are directed to close all shops and markets on Saturday, 28th October 2023 only,” part of the statement read.



It added that, "The decision to reduce the closure period from three days to one day, Saturday, 28th October 2023, demonstrates the commitment of the chiefs to balancing cultural traditions with the economic needs of the community."



Dr Obeng said it is essential that every business owner understands the value of this cultural tradition and actively supports it.



