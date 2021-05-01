Annoh-Dompreh engages Chinese embassy on reviving Nsawam Cannery

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh with Chief Mission of the Chinese Embassy Zhu Jing

Having successfully delivered on his promise of resuscitating Astek Fruit Processing Company, the Member of Parliament Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has commenced moves aimed at reviving the collapsed Nsawam Cannery.

In line with this objective, Frank Annoh-Dompreh on Friday, April 30, 2021, called on the Chinese Embassy to discuss a number of issues.



The Majority Chief Whip engaged the Deputy Chief Mission of the Embassy Zhu Jing on government’s renewed fight against illegal mining and getting investors for the cannery project as well as an expansion of the maternity ward at the Nsawam Hospital.



Welcoming the MP and his entourage to the embassy, Zhu Jing stressed on the strong relationship between his country and Ghana and the support China has provided Ghana over the years.



Annoh-Dompreh was grateful to the Chinese government for their continued support to the country and also emphasized on the value any Chinese investor will derive for investing in any of the aforementioned projects.

He sought to correct the misconception that government’s renewed fight against the galamsey menace is targeted at Chinese companies in the country.



Annoh-Dompreh explained that government wants to sanitize the mining sector, also protect Ghana’s water bodies while ensuring that companies or persons who undertake legal mining enjoy the benefit of their investment.



He also appealed for scholarship opportunities for students in the areas of renewable energy, engineering, science and technology.



“I met with Mr. Zhu Jing, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy. Key issues of discussion were Govt's renewed efforts to stop galamsey and also finding viable Chinese investment to partner locals to revive Nsawam Cannery which has been defunct over 3 decades," he told the media after the visit.