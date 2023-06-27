1
Appoint professionals to boost performance of SOEs - IoD-Gh to government

Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah FIoD President IoD Gh Rockson Dogbegah, outgoing president of IoD-Gh

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Institute of Directors, Ghana (IoD-Gh) has called on the government to prioritize the appointment of professional directors to serve and lead Boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). This the institute believes would increase performance and productivity.

In his address, Rockson Dogbegah, the outgoing president of IoD-Gh explained that, the appointment of professionals to the governing boards of public institutions would facilitate good governance practices, and make institutions more efficient.

“We have a pool of directors that can serve on your boards to enhance and support SOEs instead of relying on friends and political appointees,” he made this assertion at the 18th investiture and awards ceremony held on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Rockson Dogbegah revealed that his outfit began deliberations with the presidency to ensure that members of IoD-Gh are nominated and appointed to boards of public institutions.

On his part, the president of the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIAH), Felix Addo attributed the poor performance of state-owned enterprises to nepotism in the appointment of board members.

He explained, “Most of our appointed directors and leaders of companies don’t get there because of merit, but connections and relationships, and to large extent, account for the mess we are in today.”

At the 18th Investiture, Special Awards and Dinner Night, a new governing council for IoD-Gh was sworn-in. Mrs Angela Carmen Appiah was also sworn-in as the new president of the institute.

