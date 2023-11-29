Are we ready to fight corruption? – OSP asks Ghanaians

Kissi Agyebeng is Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has charged Ghanaians to collectively uphold the mandate to fight against corruption and corruption-related matters.

According to him, the attitude of Ghanaians to pick and choose what corruption matters to involve themselves in is paramount among the reasons the country continues to battle these issues.



He noted that having been given the mandate as Special Prosecutor, is the country really ready to fight corruption.



He posed the question, “Are we ready to fight corruption” as part of his closing remarks during a press briefing on November 29, 2023.



Kissi Agyebeng recounted his response in an earlier interview on corruption.



He said: “Members of the press, almost a year ago, in a radio interview, I posed a question on whether we are ready to fight corruption. This question had nothing to do with the preparedness of the OSP, it had everything to do with all of us, every citizen. I proceeded to answer the question with an unhappy outcome. It seemed to me then that we were not ready to fight corruption, and I tabled reasons for my conclusion.

“Chief among them is our collective tendency to largely remain silent or at best render half-hearted recommendations when issues of anti-corruption allegation proceed against persons we dislike and mercilessly tear to shreds agencies when they redress corruption in respect of our associates,” he added.



He urged Ghanaians to “take our peace and security lightly. OSP must be supported. Should the OSP, Ghana will lose the fight against corruption. Are we ready to fight corruption?”







