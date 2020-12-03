Asantehene commends SSNIT Board, Management

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with the Board of Trustees and Management of SSNIT

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended the Board of Trustees and Management of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) for working tirelessly to improve the operations and image of the Trust.

“SSNIT has seen some positive changes during the tenure of the current Board”, he said.



He acknowledged that the image of the Trust has improved considerably in the past few years and commended the Board and Management of the Trust for completing the Asokore-Mampong Housing Project.



Indeed, pensioners and beneficiaries of deceased members in time past complained of the long periods they had to wait before their benefits were paid.



However, pensioners are now being paid on time when they apply for their benefits as compared to the many weeks it took to process and pay pensions previously.



The Asantehene expressed his delight at the Board’s efforts in turning the Trust into a reputable public institution.

“I will urge you to continue to prudently manage the contributions of workers to enable them earn decent pension at retirement”, he added.



He said this last Friday, November, 27, 2020 when the Board and Management of SSNIT paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The call was to express the Trust’s appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the exceptional role he played in ensuring the construction of the Osei Tutu II Estate which was recently inaugurated by the President, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo.



The Asantehene expressed his appreciation to the representatives of the Trust for naming the Asokore-Mampong Affordable Housing Estate after him. He further called on the Board to put in place measures to complete other projects initiated by the Trust.



In his remarks, the SSNIT Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufour expressed his gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and indicated that the Trust is fully committed to ensuring better delivery of service and added value to Members and other stakeholders.

He added that the several awards won by the Trust will only spur the Trust on to further improve its services and expand coverage of the basic social security scheme to all workers especially, those in the informal sector.



Members of the delegation included Deputy Minister of Finance, Mrs. Abena Osei Asare, Prince William Ankrah, David Ofori Acheampong, Benjamin Odotei Assumang and COP Beatrice Zapkaa Vib-Sanziri (Rtd), all Board Members of the Trust.



The rest were the Director-General, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, Corporate Affairs Manager, Ms. Afua Amankwa Sarkodie, Kumasi Area Manager, Alhassan A. Mahamadu and Deputy Manager, Corporate Affairs, Kumasi Area, Mrs. Cynthia Adu Afriyie.