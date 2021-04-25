Atiwa East Department of Agriculture organises climate smart agriculture field day

It introduces an intervention to effectively reduce the effect of climate change on agriculture

Source: Samuel Baah, Contributor

Climate-smart agriculture (CSA) is an integrated approach to managing landscapes—cropland, livestock, forests, and fisheries--that addresses the interlinked challenges of food security and climate change.

In Ghana, the contribution of agriculture to Ghana’s economy has been reduced to about 21% in 2015. The Food and Agriculture Organisation projects states that in 20 years, the productivity and incomes from smallholder crop, livestock, fishery, and forestry production systems will be key to achieving global food security.



The Atiwa East Department of Agriculture organized a Field Day for Farmers to demonstrate a technology that introduces an intervention to effectively reduce the effect of climate change on agriculture. A vegetable farmer under the directives and supervision of Mr James Obeng Boateng, an Agricultural Extension Agent with the Department of Agriculture, raised ridges on a farm prone to water-logging and flood for the planting of Garden Eggs.



Mr. Obeng Boateng said that the ridges ensured that there was enough space for water passage while affording the garden eggs just about the needed water for its growth. He explained that climate change has caused major changes in the trends of agriculture season and smart technologies were needed to keep up with the demands of productivity.

The Farmer endorsed the technology and expressed deep confidence in the education of climate-smart technologies provided through the department's extension delivery. He said that in time past all he had planted would have been lost because of the unpredictable rain patterns and the flood.



Other farmers had the opportunity to ask questions and contribute to the subject.



The Atiwa East District Director of Agriculture, Mr. Samuel Ofosu advised farmers to adapt to changing patterns and take education offered by the Department seriously. He admitted that most farmers had rich experience in farming but was quick to point out that times have changed and most of their experiences needed to be amended to meet current and changing environmental differences.