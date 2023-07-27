Available raw materials will last for only 2 weeks - Ghana Rubber Estates Limited on possible shutdown

File photo of rubber plantation

The Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) risks shutdown due to the unavailability of raw materials to keep the company running.

According to the Production Supervisor of Ghana Rubber Estate Limited, Samson Boafotey, the raw materials left will only last two weeks.



He elucidated that some broken machines have also not been fixed due to lack of funds.



These problems highlighted in the company, he asserted, may lead to the loss of jobs as all workers, according to the 3news report have been asked to stay at home until there are enough raw materials for processing.



Samson Boafotey said, “Lack of raw materials to feed our factory has brought a lot of hardships on our workers. This is because they receive some allowances in addition to their monthly salary when we are working but since we do not have the raw materials, they cannot get them.”



“The other factor is that the company took loans for the management of the factory and because of the raw material issues, we are unable to produce. Our machines as they are not working is also a cost to the company. We are urging the government to intervene else we do not know what to do next. The raw material we have in our factory now will last for only two weeks,” he said in an interview on Connect FM.



The Production Supervisor of Ghana Rubber Estate Limited called on government to come to their aid for the company to continue with its operations.

This rubber processing company falls under government's One District One Factory initiative.



Commissioned in 2020, the company employed about 7,500 direct and indirect workers.



ESA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







