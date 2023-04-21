Ayorkor Botchwey, Ambassador to Italy push for more trade and investment

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, was welcomed to Rome by Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, Merene Botsio Benyah, in a strategic diplomatic collaboration to showcase Ghana in Italy with a focus on trade and investment.

Speaking during the National Day celebration to commemorate Ghana’s 66th independence at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria hotel in Rome, the Foreign Minister said the year 2022 was indelible in many ways with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing global economic challenges.



She said these had inflicted various hardships globally, but the government of Ghana is determined to address impacts of the global economic downturn. “Government has since instituted a number of interventions to resolve these concerns and we remain confident that we will see the results of relief and recovery very soon. As His Excellency the President of the Republic has always reiterated, ‘This too shall pass’,” she said.



According to Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, it is noteworthy that under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo the country is witnessing significant economic transformation with various programmes such as Free Senior High School Education, One District-One Factory, and Planting for Food and Jobs.



The minister said: “Indeed our economic growth rebounded, making Ghana among the fastest-growing economies in the world for three years in a row … We expect the year 2023 to be one of hope and joy”.



Speaking at the event that brought together more than three hundred patrons, Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, Merene Botsio Benyah, called on Ghanaians to unite and rally behind government’s impactful economic transformational programmes in order to realise the country’s aspirations. Ambassador Botsio Benyah spoke about “Ghana’s conducive and investor-friendly business environment, with a vibrant private sector that is well-positioned for mutually beneficial commercial partnerships with international companies”.



The Ambassador said that Government’s ongoing programmes have positioned Ghana as a “frontier for industrialisation and manufacturing in the region”.

She added that industrialisation will add value to the natural resources Ghana is endowed with, and create employment while stimulating export opportunities. She stated that Ghana’s foreign missions abroad have a role to play in identifying opportunities in Ghana to attract investors for partnerships; and therefore the event serves as a strategic way to showcase opportunities in Ghana to the people of Italy.



In his remarks, the Director for sub-Saharan Africa at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Giuseppe Mistretta, commended the Ghana Mission for the National Day celebration. He also commended Ghana for hosting the AfCFTA secretariat, describing it as “a game-changer” for the continent and rest of the world.



The event brought together dignitaries from the host Italian foreign ministry, members of the diplomatic corps, international and Ghanaian companies, traditional leaders, businessmen and the Ghanaian community. It was used to attract investors into Ghana and also make them aware of the numerous economic opportunities available. It also served as a platform to showcase the country’s rich culture and heritage.



There were various made-in-Ghana goods on display and Ghanaian companies in attendance as part of the programme.



Dignitaries were treated to a rich display of Ghanaian cultural performances. The Mission expressed appreciation to Ghana International Bank, Zeepay, Sienna Services Ltd., EMH Global Ltd., Team Engineering, Flash Box Srl, Showbiz Global Concert, Ghana Export Import Bank, Urepa, Abici, Cartarredo, the Diplomatic Affairs TV show on Pan African Television, and a host of others for making the event successful.