0
Menu
Business

BREAKING: IMF and Ghana reach staff-level agreement for first review of $3 billion loan

IMF Ghana213 The International Monetary Fund

Fri, 6 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The International Monetary Fund and the government of Ghana have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the $3 billion loan facility, Reuters has reported.

According to Reuters' Africa Senior Markets Correspondent, Rachel Savage, the development paves way for a disbursement of a second tranche of $600 million loan facility pending executive board approval from the IMF.

To get the money, Ghana needs to reach a debt deal with its official creditors:

"To ensure timely completion of the review, the country needs official creditors to quickly reach agreement on a debt treatment in line with the financing assurances they provided in May 2023," Rachel Savage quoted via the X platform, formerly Twitter.





More soon...
Source: www.ghanaweb.com