BRICS nations in talks to ensure fertilizer availability in Africa - Busi Mabuza

In Africa, one of the major challenges of local farmers is the availability of fertilizers to aid their work.

In Ghana, in as much as government has rolled out the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, there’s still a shortage of this essential commodity for farmers.



To help address this problem identified in the agricultural sector, the Global BRICS Business Council Chair, Busi Mabuza, has noted that Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) were in talks to ensure that fertilizers were available in the continent.



She wondered why Africa, a continent endowed with so many natural resources including phosphate which is used in the production of fertilizers, is still struggling to have this commodity in abundance.



Speaking to Ernestina Serwaa Asante on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme, the Global BRICS Business Council Chair said, “It is a pity that once again that we have the mineral resources, phosphate for example; if you look at fertilizers that are phosphate-based, over 80% of the reserves underground of phosphates are in the African continent. Of course, mostly on Morocco and Egypt belt; a little bit on Southern Africa and yet, we import the majority of the fertilizer that is needed in the continent.”



She implored the youth to explore new technologies and innovations that can help in the production of fertilizers on a larger scale to satisfy the needs of local farmers.

The production of fertilizers, she said, will help Africa become an exporter of this commodity on the international market.



“I suspect that there may be technology and innovation that you as young people can look to ensure that we are benefiting from our resources and producing the fertilizers that we need,” Busi Mabuza told BizTech host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



She further stated that, "The BRICS nations are currently talking...about ensuring fertilizer availability on the continent. We have India, we have China that have expertise in the production of fertilizer. We want them to bring their investment into the continent and help us produce here for the continent."



Busi Mabuza noted that the attraction of both local and foreign investors into the agricultural sector and other prime sectors will help boost and grow Africa.



