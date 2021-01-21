Ban on Rosewood will not be lifted anytime soon - Ministry to timber business community

Ghana has, since 2018, placed a ban on harvesting Rosewood

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has issued a strongly worded statement to the general public that its ban on the harvesting, transporting, and export of Rosewood is still in existence and that anyone found subverting the ban will be appropriately dealt with.

In a press release signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale, it states that they have noticed how some unscrupulous persons, regardless of the ban, took advantage of the Christmas season to try and engage in the activity.



“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has noticed that in spite of the ban placed on the harvesting, transporting and export of Rosewood since 2018, some unscrupulous persons took advantage of the Christmas festivities to engage in the illegal harvesting and haulage of Rosewood.”



It went on to state how several arrests of trucks carrying the product have since been intercepted and are currently impounded at the Achimota Depot of the Forestry Commission, “waiting for punitive measures to be taken.”



According to the statement dated January 21, 2021, the Ministry says that while it has received several petitions from members of the timber industry, seeking its reconsideration of the ban, it cannot grant their requests.

“Lifting of the ban is not envisaged anytime soon in view of the uncontrolled destruction of the fragile ecosystem from where Rosewood is largely sourced,” it said.



