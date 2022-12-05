Banking practitioners charged to demonstrate professionalism and ethical practices

BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison (Left) President of CIB-Ghana, Benjamin Amenumey (Right)

President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana, Benjamin Amenumey, has tasked practitioners in the financial sector to relentlessly demonstrate professionalism and ethical practices toward a stable environment.

According to him, practitioners must protect the system through transparency, fairness, and sound decision-making.



Speaking at the 2022 Governors Day in Accra, Benjamin Amenumey said the CIB will continue to develop future-fit and ethical professionals across the country.



“We will continue to set standards and ensure the observance of ethical standards and professional conduct among members. We will also enforce the Ghana Banking Code of Ethics and Business Conduct which was launched in 2021 in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Association of Banks,” he noted.



Touching on efforts to improve the CIB's relevance in the financial sector, Benjamin Amenumey said plans are underway to redesign its curriculum to create more opportunities for skillsets development.



This, he explained, will ensure the Institute becomes the premium learning partner to churn out trusted professionals for the banking industry.



He added that the implementation of the ERP (learning management system and data and enterprise resources management) is another key area of focus.

Mr Amenumey said the CIB will seek to mobilise resources for the acquisition of necessary capabilities and technologies to enable it achieve the objectives of effective learning and delivery.



He, however, called for effective collaboration and financial support from key stakeholders toward the acquisition of the requisite technology.



Meanwhile, Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison on his part assured financial institutions in the country of providing support with additional liquidity in the midst of the current economic challenges.



“In addition to the near-term adoption of the IMF programme, we will provide a balance of payment support to help with financing gaps, boost investor confidence and restore stability,” Dr. Addison noted.



