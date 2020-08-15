Business News

Banks scale up security over face-mask-wearing customers

Banks have scaled-up security to protect customers. File photo

Banks in Ghana have scaled-up security in the midst of face-mask-wearing by customers following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB), John Awuah assured that a lot is being done behind the scenes to ensure the safety of customers against criminals.



As part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, customers of all the banks are required to put on a face mask when they are entering the banking halls.

This hides their facial identity from the public. Fears are that criminals may hide behind the face mask to foment troubles.



But Mr John Awuah said on Friday, August 14 that “You don’t see them physically but a lot is happening underground. Things have changed but we can’t give these security measures out,”

