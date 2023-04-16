Bawumia a voice of hope in the midst of economic challenges - John Kumah

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Ejisu MP and deputy finance minister John Kumah has spoken highly of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's impact in Ghana's challenging economic times.

He holds that view that despite the headwinds that have forced government to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which process is still being negotiated, Bawumia is one of the voices that gives hope of the good times ahead.



”In these difficult times, we need people who speak to give us hope and one of the voices in this country that speak to give hope is Dr Bawumia.



“You need individuals who understand how to reform the current system and add value to what President Akufo-Addo has started," Kumah said on pro-NPP Asaase Radio on April 14..



“The ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ which must result in ‘Africa beyond Aid’ requires a new level of thinking, innovation and digitalisation,” Kumah stressed.



Bawumia is head of the Economic Management Team of government and has often been targeted for critique by members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress for among others, economic mismanagement.



Government has serially blamed the aftershocks of COVID and the Russia-Ukraine war for pushing the economy to the brink amid high interest rates, galloping inflation and depreciation of the Ghana Cedi.

The IMF bailout of US$3 billion is what government is banking on to reboot the economy ahead of the 2024 polls.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:















SARA