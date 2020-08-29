Business News

Bawumia hails COCOBOD’s ingenuity in securing funds to boost for cocoa sector

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has hailed the management of COCOBOD for a good job done in ensuring that although the cocoa industry has been hit by the pandemic, there will be a tunnel of hope for farmers when the season starts in October.

According to him, COCOBOD through its current management has reached an agreement that will see $400 per metric ton be paid to every cocoa farmer when the season starts in order to boost the cocoa sector starting in October this year.



He made this known while speaking in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com early this week.



“The Cocoa industry has faced some challenges. I think that there is no doubt at all that output is not as high as we have, there’s been challenges, people replacing cocoa with other crops, disease and so on. I think there have been some challenges but what we have done is to negotiate a living income differential for cocoa farmers which we did with the people of the Ivory Coast.



This agreement meant that we will pay an additional bonus or living income differential of $400 per metric ton to every cocoa farmer and I think that will start in October this coming cocoa season and once that starts it’s going to inject a lot of energy into the cocoa sector by God’s grace, the will get some money and it should really help the industry”, he observed.

The Vice President hailed the current Chief Executive Officer for the COCOBOD Hon Boahen Aidoo for his pragmatic leadership at ensuring that the farmers are at the heart of all decisions taken about the industry to ensure they are better paid in order to serve as a motivation.



“They’ve done a good job and we will benefit from it in October and we will pay $400 per metric ton to every farmer.”



When asked if it’s sustainable that Vice President said: ” Yes, it’s a negotiation with the buyers and the negotiation is done and they require that the differences are being paid to the farmer so the agreement is there and just they just require that these monies are paid to the farmers and they do not require that government go and collect this differential and I think that this is also very good for us because I think this should go to the farmers so we will follow to the latter”.

