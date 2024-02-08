'Bawumia's policies were realistic, I will score him 80%' – Economist

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Frank Banor, a development economist has sang the praises of the Vice President and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after his just ended public lecture dubbed, “Ghana’s Next Chapter”.

According to him, the policies pronounced by the NPP’s presidential candidate were practical.



Commenting on Dr. Bawumia’s public lecture on the Asaase Breakfast Show, Dr Banor said the policies mentioned by Bawumia are realistic and reflects the immediate needs and demands of Ghanaians.



“…In terms of the vice-president trying to relax some taxes and create a level playing field, this is clearly a thinking outside the box idea,” Dr Banor explained.



He added that, he was intrigued with Bawumia’s idea of introducing a Minerals Development Bank and would rate his policies a score of 80 percent when given the opportunity.



He said, “As a reviewer, If I was supposed to review the presentation, obviously I will score him 80%, one of the things that struck me that much and I think we’ve not had time to talk about is the setting up the of minerals development bank.”



Addressing the nation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, February7,2024, Bawumia announced a raft of measures he intends to implement including introduction of flat tax regime, scrapping of E-Levy and empowering the private sector to stimulate economic growth and among others if elected president.

EAN/MA



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel