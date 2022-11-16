Be careful, online fraudsters targeting customers of banks - Cyber Security Authority warns

File photo

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned Ghanaians, especially customers of various financial institutions to desist from giving out their personal information to others.

According to the Authority, some unscrupulous persons act as agents of various banks to scam customers of their hard earn monies.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it noted that these online fraudsters ask customers for their Ghana card details, ATM PINs, among other security details with the excuse of helping them link their Ghana cards to their accounts.



The Cyber Security Authority said once the requested information is provided, these fraudsters undertake several online transactions causing financial loss to victims.



The Authority advised customers to never share their personal identifiable information including pin codes, debit/credit card verification values and OTPs with anyone.



"Customers of these banks first receive an SMS supposedly from their bank informing them that they will be receiving a call from an agent who will be assisting them to link their Ghana cards with their accounts and credit/debit (ATM) cards," part of the release read.

"The supposed agents of the banks then reach out to customers, requesting for personal identifiable information including Ghana card details, primary account numbers of debit/credit cards, card verification value numbers, expiry date of the cards, One Time Password, among others, as part of the linking process," it added.



Read the Cyber Security Authority's press release below;







ESA/FNOQ