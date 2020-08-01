Business News

Benchmark index stays positive due to MTN Ghana on stock market

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,706.66

The benchmark index advanced by 11.85 points (+0.63%) on the back of MTN Ghana (+1.79%) to end today’s session at 1,877.64 with a -16.85% year-to-date return.

The market capitalization increased by 0.23% to close at GH¢52.60 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,730.78 with a -14.30% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged for eight straight sessions, closing at 2,581.74 with a year-to-date return of -25.84%.



Trading activity strengthened as 62,153 shares valued at GH¢75,572 changed hands from 48,359 shares valued at GH¢28,289 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume, accounting for 39.95% of the total volume traded while Standard Chartered dominated trades by value, accounting for 45.85% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

Source: SAS Ghana

