Billionaire Dangote is still looking for money – Ewuraba Bags CEO on what inspires her to work hard

The fact that Akosua Abrefi Oduro is in the army does not deter her from being an entrepreneur. What keeps her going is the song from Burna Boy titled ‘Dangote’.

Portions of lyrics of the song have it that 'Dangote still dey find money...'



One of Africa’s richest man, Dangote, inasmuch as he is wealthy, still goes about working every day to earn more.



With this notion in mind, Akosua Abrefi Oduro produces as many bags as possible anytime she gets off days from her military work.



Though combining her work as a military officer and being an entrepreneur is tough, she tries her best to come out with aesthetic bags to attract as well as retain customers.



According to her, “I have always loved making stuff with my hand since I was a kid. I have done making so many things from making bead bags to caps and what have you so before joining the army I was making them and then I found this as a passionate venture for myself so when I went for training and came back, I decided to still continue with it.”

“It’s not easy but as the saying goes, Dangote is looking for money so you also have to look for money. On days I am off or have a pass, I try my best to work on all accumulated orders so I can be able to satisfy my customers,” she told GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante on BizTech.



She, therefore, urged up and coming entrepreneurs to strive harder and also make good use of the internet by learning something new on YouTube.



Watch below the interview:




