BizTech: Ghana's growing e-sports industry and its socio-economic impact

Ghana’s social scene is beginning to warm up to the electronic sports industry which has been growing exponentially.

With an already established global audience, the e-sports industry which is fairly new to some, aims to bridge the gap in the same way traditional sports have dominated the sector.



For the average adult, the online video gaming experience can be similar to a professional sporting event whereas players and spectators enjoy this experience in a virtual environment.



For various online video game players, e-sports offers a revenue generation opportunity where users go to become professional players.



President of the E-Sports Association of Ghana, Kwesi Hayford, speaking on BizTech with Mawuli Ahorlumegah noted that Ghana has a golden opportunity to use e-sports to rake in significant revenue and also boost the critical thinking skills of the youth.



“I believe that people are getting to appreciate what e-sports represents because it’s the future of work with various avenues of learning and opportunities it can offer,” Kwesi Hayford said.

Manager of Yetra E Blue Sports Stadium, Dabi Diamond, on her part stated the growth of the e-sport industry is moving at a fast pace adding that the music and movie industry has almost been kicked to the back burner.



“Gaming and what we now call e-sports was first seen as something for the deviants but with the development of technology, this ecosystem continues to grow exponentially. On the back of this, there are now gaming tournaments that take place across the world and bring together players in a virtual environment,” she explained.



MA/FNOQ