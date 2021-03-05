BizTech: LocQar is using solar-powered safety deposit boxes to aid item delivery

Innovation is fast spreading across the globe and Ghana is no exception to the technological wave.

An indigenous Ghanaian company, LocQar has taken the giant stride of making safety deposit boxes fused with a smart locker service.



These smart safety deposit boxes from LocQar make it easy for individuals and courier companies to pick up online orders and delivery packages in a safe and timely manner.



Business Strategist and Marketing officer of LocQar, Frederick Attigah; in an interaction on GhanaWeb’s BizTech program explained the rationale behind these smart boxes.



He said it aimed to offer users a much secure way for their items to be kept and delivered.

Attigah said: “A lot of thinking actually went into the idea of making these drop off boxes because we looked at the eco-system in terms of package delivery in Ghana and we decided to create an avenue aside the courier services, pickups and direct drop-off of items and packages.



“For individuals, you would have up to 24 hours of storing your items in the LocQar but there’s the option to extend the time. For online shops, e-commerce etc., they are provided up to 48 hours of storing items in these safety deposit boxes for their users to pick up,” he emphasised.



Watch the video below:



