BizTech Promo: BoG to roll out new monetary policy rate - what does this mean to the layman?

Coronavirus is still journeying on, leaving a rippling effect on all economies around the globe.

Various governments have put in place measures to help their countries survive.



One of the ways in which Ghana is doing so is through its Monetary Policy Rate(MPR) aimed at mitigating the horrors of the pandemic on the country’s fiscal space.



But what does the MPR mean to the layman?



On this edition of the BizTech show, we speak to economist Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie of the University of Ghana on MPR and others.

The full interview airs on Friday, September 24, 2020.



