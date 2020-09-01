Business News

BizTech: The banker who left luxury to venture into a $2bn bamboo industry

Kenneth Okine, CEO, Pamplo Ghana

He was in his early thirties, working with a blue-chip investment banking firm in Ghana and had opportunities to travel around the world.

That is definitely a great career path. Leaving the security of such a job, to start a company from scratch is hard.



But in 2016, Kenneth Okine, the CEO of Pamplo Ghana gave it all up to rather get crafty with his hands and he has made such a dramatic leap.



In the maiden edition of BizTech, GhanaWeb sits with Kenneth Okine to find out why he quit his high-paying finance job to focus on his side hustle; making products with bamboo.

