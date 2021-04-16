BizTech: This ‘photopreneur’ details how smartphones have disrupted traditional photography

Photography may be booming as a hobby with a lot of self-proclaimed photographers popping up on social media almost every day.

It is a known fact that, before smartphones hit the scene, most people found themselves without a camera during unexpected photo opportunities.



The strange part of it all is that the ‘humble’ camera has been left behind in the fast-paced world of interconnected imaging.



While the digital camera has come on by leaps and bounds, it simply cannot compete with the ease, convenience, in-device-editing and instantaneous uploads and social media sharing a smartphone can offer.



Smartphone photography is growing in popularity and disrupting traditional camera used in the process. In fact, it has taken a large market share away from traditional cameras.



While some traditional photographers believe camera phones destroying their business, celebrated photographer Kwaku Darko Gyimah of Jema Photography thinks otherwise.

According to him, established photographers don't necessarily have to worry about the advent of mobile phone photography.



"I'll survive in this profession because I have skills. I'm a storyteller in images; my compositions are better than most people's. Just because you have a basketball in your hand doesn't make you a Michael Jordan. And just because you've got an Instagram app on your phone you aren't a great photographer," he spoke on GhanaWeb’s BizTech.



Kwaku Darko sat with Desmond Frimpong of GhanaWeb Business to talk about the impact of this mass democratisation on their craft.



Watch the full interview below;



