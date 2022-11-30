Blocking of SIM cards: Data to determine further action - MP

Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro MP, Sylvester Tetteh

Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, has said available data from the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ministry of Communications will determine further action in terms of SIM card re-registration and blocking.

This comes prior to the deadline of the sim card re-registration exercise.



Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications, extended the deadline for SIM card re-registration two times after announcing it.



This was because most of the people complained that they did not have Ghana cards and could not re-register their SIM cards.



Despite the extension, it appeared people were still reluctant to go register their sim cards; therefore, the Minister stated that from December 1, 2022, all unregistered SIM cards would be blocked.



Earlier, the Ministry listed some protocols to guide the blocking exercise, which included barring calls for some hours, interrupting calls, and blocking data usage, among others.



Speaking with Atinka FM‘s Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on the AM Drive on Atinka 104.7 FM, Mr. Sylvestor Tetteh said that as MPs, they had not received a full briefing on the position of the Minister of Communications at the time of speaking, and that as the deadline approaches, there will be an emergency meeting with the Ministry and the National Communications Authority (NCA) to review the whole exercise from their point of view.

That, he said, will inform the stakeholders in their next line of action.



Although he admitted that some had genuine challenges in re-registering their sim cards, Mr Sylvestor Tetteh observed that some people were just being stubborn and therefore refused to re-register their sim cards.



“Some people boldly declare that they will not re-register their SIM cards, claiming that no one can harm them and that it is sometimes surprising.”



"We will go in numbers to collect data and examine the number of SIM cards in this country, how many have been registered, and how many are still available. We will also determine how many people have legitimate reasons for not registering, as well as the problems with Ghana cards, the number of cards issued by the NIA, and other factors. We’ll go over everything and then make our decision. But, for the time being, we have not received an official report from the ministry; however, as soon as we do, the committee will review it."



He said that after the investigations when they realise that the people have genuine challenges, they will offer support but when they realise that the people don’t have any challenges but have just decided not to re-register their sim cards, then the committee will support the NCA and the Ministry to carry on with their action so that Ghanaians will be protected.