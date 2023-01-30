0
BoG hikes policy rate by 100 basis points from 27% to 28%

Bank Of Ghana 2021 20201 The Bank of Ghana Headquarters

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana has hiked the monetary policy rate by 100 basis points from 27 percent to 28 percent.

The move according to the Central Bank Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison is based on macroeconomic adjustments aimed at driving down inflationary pressures.

Dr. Ernest Addison made this known speaking at the 110th MPC press briefing in Accra on Monday, January 30, 2023.

More soon...

