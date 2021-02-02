British Airways ‘reconsidering’ Heathrow to Gatwick switch decision

Ghana’s Ministry of Aviation has rejected the explanation offered by British Airways

British Airways management is reconsidering its decision to move the London-Accra-London flights from Heathrow to Gatwick Airport at the end of March this year.

The UK-based airline, in response to the Ministry of Aviation’s stance that it will take a reciprocal action if the decision is carried out, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, wrote to the ministry stating that “it is giving Ghana’s response a serious thought and will communicate their decision in due course,” AviationGhana sources close to the matter have revealed.



It would be recalled that Ghana’s Ministry of Aviation, in response to a letter by BA management attempting to explain the planned Heathrow to Gatwick switch for Accra bound flights, served notice that it will take a reciprocal action, including asking BA to land in other airports in the country instead of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



“We are not convinced about the reasons for the movement of the Accra-bound BA service from Heathrow to Gatwick Airport and thus strongly object to the changes.

“In this regard, we wish to state unequivocally, that the Ghanaian authorities will advise itself and take a reciprocal action on behalf of our passengers in the coming days if our call for British Airways to rescind its decision on the movement to Gatwick Airport is not heeded,” the Ministry stated.



Following this, BA’s management has served notice that it is reconsidering the decision.