Building wealth in uncertain times

Miriam Maku Amissah, Head, Client Experience - Stanbic Investment Management Services (SIMS)

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

In recent times, happenings within Ghana’s financial sector, coupled with global economic developments, have resulted in a sense of unease and anxiety among individuals when the topic of investment is broached.

The unfolding events in the financial landscape have cast a shadow of uncertainty, prompting heightened caution and concern among potential investors. In this article, I will share insights on the persistent relevance of investment, even in the face of economic challenges.



The Case for Investment



Achieving lasting wealth necessitates a meticulous and strategic approach to personal finance that seamlessly integrates savings and investments. This holds for both personal and professional endeavors, as financial resources play an instrumental role in shaping our trajectory.



This importance is accentuated in today's dynamic job landscape, heavily influenced by technological advancements, where investing in education and career development stands out as a critical factor. Letting your money work for you is still relevant today while planning to build your career and a better life.



Budgeting for Success: The 80-10-10 Principle



To optimize financial management, you may go by the 80-10-10 principle, an option for the allocation of your funds. The principle emphasizes distinguishing between fixed and variable costs. A noteworthy recommendation is to maintain your funds allocated to fixed costs at 50% or less of the 80% allocated to your total cost.

Leveraging tools such as Excel sheets and freely available templates, individuals can efficiently track income and expenditures, thereby creating ample space for essential savings.



Understanding and Mitigating Risks



The complex world of investments demands a sound understanding of risks. In considering the risk of an investment ahead of your decision, be sure you understand your need for liquidity, period to disinvest, and your net worth.



Investors are urged to consider their risk tolerance levels and align their investment choices with their unique financial goals and timelines. You may be willing to take the risk but be sure you can tolerate the same risk as well.



In an era marked by economic uncertainties, embracing strategic planning, meticulous budgeting, and a good comprehension of risks is essential. The journey may be arduous but armed with financial knowledge and a commitment to wise investment, individuals can navigate the complexities of the financial maze and build a secure and prosperous future.