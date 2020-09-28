Bullion van attacks: Bank of Ghana engages Air Vice Marshall on use of air transport

The Bank of Ghana

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison has indicated that the Air Marshall of the Ghana Air Force will be supporting the central bank with helicopters to aid it transport monies to banks across the country.

This follows the rampant robbery attacks on bullion vans which has resulted in the loss of lives and property.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on September, 28, Governor of the central bank, Dr Ernest Addison, said that the Bank of Ghana has put in measures to avert the attacks.



“This is about the third or so occasion that we have had that type of incidence. All of them are using these Nissan pickup trucks that have been converted into bullion vans. It is a matter that the Bank of Ghana has taken seriously. I think last week, the Securities Unit met with the banks to decide on the way forward,” Dr Addison said.

“We have quite a good fleet of bullion vans and are asking them to see how we collaborate with the banks so that we will have a more secure way of transporting money around the country. I have also met with the Air Vice Marshall and he has offered to assist the bank with lifting of currency around the country using some of the aircraft that they have. So, there is a lot of work being done to improve carrying currencies around the country,” he added.



Most recently, there was an attack at Kumasi in the Ashanti region involving a bullion van which was transporting cash.



The attack resulted in injury and a loss of life of a bank representative with the armed robbers making away with large sums of money.