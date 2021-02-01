Bullish market sentiments continue as CAL Bank notches consecutive gains

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

CAL Bank (+2.86%) extended the benchmark index’ positive run to two sessions, up 1.2 points (+0.06%) to close at 2,025.33 with a 4.31% year-to-date return while the market capitalization inched up by 0.02% to settle at GH¢55.31 billion.



Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index edged up by 2.18 points (+0.12%) to close at 1,858.19 with a year-to-date return of 4.23% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained flat at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity surged as 1,275,653 shares valued at GH¢864,948 changed hands from 70,203 shares valued at GH¢67,950 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 98.76% of the total volume traded and 99.04% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.

