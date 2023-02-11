Burkina Shippers Council opens office in Ghana to boost transit trade

Burkina Shippers Council

Source: GNA

The Burkina Faso Shippers Council has opened an ultramodern office complex at the Tema Port enclave to facilitate transit trade between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Al Hassane Sienou, the Board Chairman, Burkina Shippers Council, said the office was built as part of a vast infrastructural programme embarked on by the governing body of the Council through its strategic development plan.



Mr Roland Somda, the Minister of Transport, Burkina Faso, said the office complex would enhance the Shippers Council’s operations and help it deliver on its mandate.



The mandate includes ensuring regular supply of products and goods to Burkina Faso in the best conditions pertaining to cost, speed, and security.



The Council also assists shippers and protects their interests, which contributes to the competitiveness of Burkinabe export products on the international market, among others.



Mr Frederick Obeng Adom, Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Transport, called for a strengthened collaboration toward the shared objectives of both countries.

This is line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) objectives, which aimed at, but not limited to, reducing poverty and shared prosperity among member countries.



Mrs Sandra Opoku, the Director of Tema Port, gave the assurance that the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) would continuously improve on all measures to sustain the transit trade.



The GPHA began with the provision of lands to the transit representatives to build offices and warehouses to support their administrative and operational activities.



She said in a bid to reduce the cost of doing business in Ghana, especially for the transit customers, the GPHA granted rebates on its cargo volumes, and 21 days rent-free for all transit cargo, with automated ports processes to reduce delays.