Business Development Ministry created 96,000 jobs - Awal Mohammed

Awal Mohammed, the Minister-nominee for Tourism, Culture Creative Arts

Awal Mohammed, minister for the defunct Business Development Ministry has disclosed that his outfit created 96,000 jobs in the first four years of the Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking during his vetting as minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Awal Mohammed disclosed that despite a few challenges encountered, his ministry managed to, directly and indirectly, create over 96,000 jobs.



He explained that his ministry initiated a number of projects aimed at helping small and medium scale enterprises.



He mentioned the presidential pitch as one of a number of initiatives undertaken by his ministry to help the Ghanaian youth.

“We initiated a number of projects and programs. One of them was to support young businesses with funding and capacity building. We also provided for young people between ages of 18 and 25 to pitch ideas. Those who succeeded got funding.



“We’ve established a number of jobs and we helped them. Despite the pandemic, most of them are surviving. We created 96,000 jobs under our initiative for the last four years,” he said.