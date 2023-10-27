Business stories that made headlines this week

This week in business, Deputy Transport Minister, Alhassan Tampuli has disclosed that some international airlines have applied to the Government of Ghana requesting permission to commence direct flights from their respective destinations to the Kumasi International Airport.

“The work on aviation infrastructure is only targeted at the Kumasi Airport, but all the regional facilities as well as Kotoka International Airport. We are also targeting work at domestic terminals as well” Alhassan Tampuli is quoted by Joy Business.



The Ghana Revenue Authority has shut down a Chinese-owned cement factory, Sol Cement at Tema for evading taxes of over GH¢700 million.



According to reports over 300 workers have been sent home.



The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has hinted at plans for the return of US oil giant, ExxonMobil, to Ghana.



According to him, there are currently engagements with the government for the company to return after exiting Ghana in 2021.

“Exxon Mobil intends coming back to Ghana. Interestingly, we have already started talking because God didn't put the oil and gas there for us not to utilize. If it means that we have to develop our skills and talent and do more carbon extraction, let us get on with it”, he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



