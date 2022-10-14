Buy everything you need before October 19, we will close our shops - GUTA

GUTA president, Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has advised residents in Accra to buy all items they would need for their respective homes before Wednesday, October 19, 2022, since they will shut down all shops in the region.

President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, who disclosed this said they are in solidarity with traders in Kumasi, who locked their shops in protest of what they say are exorbitant taxes imposed on businesses by government.



The traders are also kicking against a decision by the Ghana Revenue Authority to station their officers at each shop to record Value Added Tax (VAT) on products they sell.



Dr. Obeng said the issues raised by the traders were not limited to that Kumasi traders but nationwide hence traders across the country, are not in good standing at the moment.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said aside from the killer taxes, the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar is also threatening the expansion and successful operation of Ghanaian businesses.

"The issues raised by the traders in Kumasi are not only limited to Kumasi. GUTA is in full support of their action. Traders in Tamale, Accra and other regions are also experiencing the same problem. The exorbitant taxes imposed on our businesses are not the best," Dr Obeng said.



"We are struggling. The cedi depreciation and other challenges confronting businesses are collapsing our businesses. We have complained, but we have not been given the attention,” he stated.



“As a result, we are asking Accra residents to go out and buy household items because we will close our shops next week on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. We didn’t know when we’d reopen the shops after closing them. So, please, go out there and buy what you need so that when we close our shops, you won’t have to struggle,” he stated.