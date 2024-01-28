Buy insurance products from professionals only - CIIG president advices public

President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG), Solomon Lartey,

The President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG), Solomon Lartey, has said the CIIG is working to ensure that insurance professionals and consumers sell and buy insurance products ethically and transparently.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Business, Solomon Lartey blamed the low patronage of insurance products in the country on a lack of understanding.



He said that works are being done to ensure insurance customers understand the quality and content of what they are buying.



“If you look around you, most of the international multinational companies in Ghana, they buy insurance a lot. So, why do local people not buy insurance? Because they don't fully understand it.



“… the work of the Chartered Insurance Institute is to ensure that people sell what they mean to sell and people buy what they intend to buy. Otherwise, there's always some confusion,” he said.



He also advised insurance customers to seek the services of brokers or professionals, and not to base their decisions solely on price.



“I will urge everyone, probably, to get a broker or deal with professionals. When you want to buy insurance, don't always look at price. Look at the quality and content of what you are trying to buy,” he advised.

