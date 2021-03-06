CAL Bank drives benchmark index higher

Market Summary
Cal Bank (+3.75%) drove the benchmark index upward by 1.8 points (+0.08%) to close at 2,207.27 with a year-to-date return of 13.68% while the market capitalization inched up by 0.03% to settle at GH¢57.05 billion.
Consequently, the GSE Financial Index gained 3.26 points (+0.18%) to close at 1,863.52 with a year-to-date return of 4.53%.
The SAS Manufacturing Index stayed at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.
Trading activity strengthened as 9,870,370 shares valued at GH¢8,246,974 changed hands from 2,559,823 shares valued at GH¢792,543 in the previous session.
MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 99.64% of the total volumes traded and 98.98% of the total value traded.
We anticipate activity levels to increase.
