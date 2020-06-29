Business News

CAL Bank edges financial index upward to remain in positive territory

The benchmark index closed 35.04 points (-1.84%) lower due to downward price movements in three telecom, insurance, and oil marketing counters to close the session at 1,869.20 with a year-to-date return of -17.19% while the market capitalization decreased by 0.69% to settle at 52.63 billion.

CAL Bank (+2.82%) edged the GSE Financial Index upward by 1.33 points (+0.08%) to close at 1,736.12 with a -14.04% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,658.25 with a year-to-date return of -24.06%.



Trading activity surged as 21,902,448 shares valued at GH¢12,302,266 changed hands from 63,499 shares valued at GH¢46,848 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.68% of the total volume traded and 99.36% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

Source: SAS Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.