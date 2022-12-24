0
CDD lauds parliament for disapproving National Cathedral allocation, others

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has commended the leadership and members of parliament for their effective perusal of government’s 2023 budget proposals.

The Budget was presented to the House on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Parliament on Thursday, December 22, 2022, concluded its consideration of the various estimates of ministries, departments and agencies by relevant sector committees.

In a statement, the CDD said it took a keen interest in the budget deliberations and lauded the assertiveness of the House in rejecting some proposals captured in the budget.

Among the proposals that were rejected was the allocation of GHS80 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The CDD said the move among other rejections showed that Members of the House were in touch with the economic reality facing the country.

“We commend the House’s decision to disapprove allocations to the National Cathedral and reallocation to the Roads and Communications Ministries, demolition and redevelopment of a new Accra International Conference Center (AICC), and establishment of three new diplomatic missions in Jamaica, Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago.

“The decision to also defund the Special Development Initiatives and Monitoring and Evaluation secretariats at the Office of the President as well as slashing the Contingency Vote by half, among other cost cutting measures is a great demonstration that the Members of Parliament are in touch with the economic reality of the country and will assist the government to spend the scarce public resources judiciously,” the CDD said.

The CDD called on parliament to remain even more vigilant in its oversight role in the New Year.

“The centre would like to encourage the Members of Parliament to take advantage of the recess period to engage their constituents to keep them well-informed about their roles,” it said.

Source: GNA
