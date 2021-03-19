CEO of Asta Print Hub wins big at Business Executive Excellence Awards 2021

Kobby Mawufemor Ashong is a digital production artist and brand consultant

Source: Asta Print Hub

It was all joy and gleeful face when he got announced as the Winner.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asta Print Hub, Kobby Ashong Mawufemor, was honoured over the weekend as winner of 'Baron of the Print and Advertising Sector' at this year’s Business Executive Excellence Awards.



With almost 15 years of working experience in the print and advertising sector, the company CEO has chromed a lot of enviable feats. The level of professionalism attached to his outfit has pushed him to work with some major corporate organizations and individuals as well as other SMEs.

His company has expanded over the years from printing and advertising to photography, videography and event management. He has worked with major companies from Ghana and across other African countries, Europe, USA and Asia.



This isn’t the first time he’s winning an award. In 2019, he won 'Most Respected CEO' at the Ghana Industry CEO Awards. Asta Print Hub won Best Company in the Printing Sector of that awards ceremony.