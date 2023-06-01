CEO of Ghana Chamber of Mines pays courtesy call on Obuasi MCE

The visit was to strengthen the relationship between mining companies

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr. Suleman Koney on Tuesday, 30th May 2023 called on the Chief Executive of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Hon. Elijah Adansi- Bonah in his office.

The visit according to Mr. Koney was to strengthen the relationship between mining companies and the local authorities where the mining companies operate.



He intimated that the Obuasi mine operated by AngloGold Ashanti was strategic and an important member of the chamber hence it was imperative for the chamber to ensure that there was a good relationship between the company and the local authorities where it operates.



"We appreciate the importance of a continuous harmonious relationship between AngloGold Ashanti and the local authorities here. We at Ghana Chamber of Mines want to deepen this relationship to the benefit of the mining communities."



Mr. Koney also stressed the importance of the 10- year Social- Economic Development Plan of AngloGold Ashanti launched in July 2022. He said the plan will serve as a catalyst for the development of Obuasi.

He talked about the security of the Obuasi mine saying that whiles the mining company is focused on their work, the onus lies on the Assembly and by extension government to support and protect the Mine.



The Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah in his welcome address commended the CEO of the chamber and his management for the visit and stressed the importance of the Ghana Chamber of Mines as a backbone of the mining companies.



He revealed the level of participation and contribution of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly towards the implementation of the 10-year SEDP. He said the Assembly was directly involved and consulted by the company in the conception of the plan.



The Senior Manager, Sustainability AngloGold Ashanti Emmanuel Baidoo commended the Municipal Chief Executive for playing a key role in maintaining a good relationship between AngloGold Ashanti and the communities within which the Mine operates.