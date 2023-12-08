CEOs lacking knowledge of AI, future of work trends face extinction in the business world - Report

Chief Executive of BulkSMS Ghana, Isaac Kofi Maafo

Source: Ebenezer Sabutey, Contributor

"In today's fast-paced world, technology and artificial intelligence (AI) have become integral components of our work and daily lives. To remain competitive and relevant in this rapidly changing landscape, it is imperative for leaders to possess a comprehensive understanding of AI and its potential applications in improving processes and outcomes, this is according to Chief Executive of BulkSMS Ghana, Isaac Kofi Maafo.

Businesses that fail to adopt AI may find themselves at a disadvantage compared to their rivals who have embraced the technology, thereby impeding their long-term survival prospects.



As the future of work continues to evolve, it is becoming increasingly evident that having a deep appreciation of AI will be crucial for achieving success.



“Therefore, it is essential for companies to invest in training programs that equip their employees with the necessary skills to leverage AI effectively. Additionally, leaders should keep abreast of the latest developments in AI research and development so that they can make informed decisions on how best to integrate this technology into their operations," he said.



He made this assertion at the roundtable event by Enterprise Bureau to explore the future of work and the megatrends of job creation.



Speaking at a roundtable discussion organized by Enterprise Bureau, he spoke on the theme, "The Future of Work", with a focus on exploring the megatrends of job creation. The event brought together thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to discuss the future of work and its impact on job creation.

The discussion opened on a positive note as the panelists shared their views on the impact of technology on job creation.



According to the experts, the adoption of emerging technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics will lead to the creation of new jobs. For example, the demand for AI trainers and experts who teach and interpret machine learning models to ensure accountability in decision-making will be high.



The panelists also highlighted the importance of reskilling and upskilling in the future of work. Training in emerging technologies will open up new job opportunities while improving the efficiency of the workforce.



However, the panelists cautioned that reskilling alone is not enough. Diversity, equity, and inclusion practices must be in place to ensure that everyone benefits from the opportunities presented by technological advancement.



The benefits of AI are manifold - from streamlining workflows to enabling more accurate predictions - and businesses must recognize its transformative potential if they want to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.